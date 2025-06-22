In a video that has clawed its way into the internet’s hall of fame, two street cats turned a quiet market lane into a full-blown wrestling ring, leaving bystanders stunned and amused. Captured in the middle of a bustling bazaar, the now-viral video shows two furious felines pouncing on each other like bitter rivals in an MMA cage match — only this time, it’s fur instead of fists flying.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Kalesh b/w Two Cats in Middle of Road, Intervened By Human

pic.twitter.com/3ylVGROPhF — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2025

The fight begins with an aggressive face-off and quickly escalates into a chaotic tangle of hissing, biting, and deafening meows. A concerned man attempts to play peacemaker by wedging a wooden plank between the cat fighters. But in a clear display of “catitude”, both refuse to back down, ignoring the plank as if it were just another toy in their turf war.

Even the local stray dogs look on in baffled silence, sizing up the situation like curious spectators at a UFC event, pondering whether to bet or butt in. Meanwhile, traffic through the narrow street becomes collateral damage. An auto-rickshaw driver is seen navigating the wrong side of the road just to avoid the furry fiasco.

Things escalate when another man joins the intervention mission — this time armed with an umbrella. He pokes, swings, and even attempts a soft whack, but the determined duo couldn’t care less. People also resort to the age-old trick of splashing water, but these combat cats are simply built different.

Soon, a small crowd gathers, treating the street-side skirmish like a pay-per-view brawl. But just when it seems like the battle might never end, the real twist arrives — the local dog gang, popularly called the “Dogesh Squad,” storms the scene. One cat flees, chased down the alley, while the other faces the wrath of the rest. In a matter of seconds, the doggos succeed in ending what humans couldn’t — proving once again that where there’s a snarl, there’s a way.

Netizens went into overdrive. “Husband-wife issue. Let them be,” joked one. Another quipped, “Notice no woman stepped in. We know better.”

PNN