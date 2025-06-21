A viral video from the Delhi Metro is sending shivers down everyone’s spine. The clip shows absolute chaos inside a moving train after a snake was reportedly spotted.

The train was jam-packed. There was barely room to stand, let alone run. But the moment someone yelled “snake!”, panic erupted.

People started climbing onto the seats. Some even grabbed onto the bars and components on the ceiling for safety. The whole scene looked like something straight out of a thriller movie.

The viral video shows passengers trying their best to escape from the reptile, though it’s not clearly visible in the footage. What is visible, though, is the fear. And a lot of screaming.

Watch the viral video here:

It’s still unclear how the snake got inside. Was it someone’s pet? Did it sneak in from the platform? Delhi Metro officials haven’t issued a statement yet.

In the age of social media, even a few seconds of mayhem can become a trending moment. And this one surely did. Whether you’re scared of snakes or not, this viral video is enough to make you nervous next time you step into a crowded train.

PNN