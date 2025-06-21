Social media never fails to surprise, but a recent viral video may have outdone them all. It shows a heavily intoxicated man trying to pick a fight with a bull and learning a painful lesson in the process.

The video begins with the drunk man staggering into the middle of a road, where he spots a strong, silent bull. Emboldened by alcohol, the man confronts the animal as if he’s entering a wrestling match. At first, the bull shows remarkable patience, standing still and ignoring the provocations, almost like a wise elder thinking, “Let it go, he’s just a fool.”

But every Gandhi has a limit.

When the man’s antics cross the line, the bull snaps, delivering a powerful shove that sends the man flying. The bystanders gasp, some record the incident, others look on in disbelief. Amazingly, the man gets up, brushing it off as if nothing happened, wearing the same swagger as before.

He Stood like Nothing happens💀

pic.twitter.com/OEX9mxrkwg — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 18, 2025

The video, posted by Instagram user @gharkekalesh, has racked up millions of views and sparked hilarious reactions. One user joked, “This is desi power!” while another said, “The bull showed mercy. He could’ve done worse.”

Despite the man’s boldness, it’s the bull’s calm and perfectly timed response that has won the internet. Whether a lesson in patience or foolishness, this strange street showdown has entertained viewers across the web.