Bhubaneswar: Raja festival remains one of the biggest seasons for the Odia film industry, with filmmakers traditionally choosing the occasion to release their most anticipated projects. This year, four major Odia films — Chhaki Suna, Shikar, The Millet Diary and Diary — are set to entertain audiences in theatres during Raja 2026.

Leading the lineup is Chhaki Suna, starring Anubhav Mohanty in a suspense-filled investigative thriller. The recently released teaser shows the actor navigating a complex murder mystery packed with secrets, deception and unexpected twists. Directed by Manas Padhiary, the film promises an intense hunt for the truth and is scheduled for release June 12.

Action star Amlan Das returns with Shikar, a crime thriller produced under the Moon TV Movies banner. Directed by Mrutyunjaya Sahoo, the film blends action, suspense and courtroom drama. The teaser, featuring gunfights and emotional confrontations, has already generated buzz among movie lovers. Elina Samantray plays a lawyer investigating a case linked to Amlan’s character.

Adding a historical and cultural flavour to the Raja releases is The Millet Diary. Produced by Infyson Entertainment, the film explores state’s rich heritage through a story set in a time when millet was central to civilisation and survival. Featuring Sidhant Mohapatra, Abhishek Panda and Sivani Sangita, the film combines history, culture and romance.

Meanwhile, Diary, directed by Susant Mani and backed by Adilaxmi Entertainment, promises a mix of love, mystery, action and suspense. Starring Ardhendu Sundar Sahu, Jasmine Rath and Prangya Mishra, the film revolves around hidden secrets and unexpected twists.

With four films spanning diverse genres, Raja 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting season for Odia cinema, offering audiences a wide range of stories while giving a major boost to the state’s film industry.