Bhubaneswar: Technology dissemination and optimum utilisation of skill development will help increase fish production in the state, said Fisheries and ARD, MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik, while inaugurating a 4-day training programme for WSHDS on biofloc and pisciculture practices in GP tanks at Kausalyaganga in Bhubaneswar Tuesday.

Addressing the women trainees, Mallick said that they should be encouraged to adopt scientific pisciculture practices to enhance fish production in the state in order to have improvement in socio-economic conditions. He also emphasised on empowering women through more participation in economic activities and resource generation.

On the occasion, the minister also visited the government fish seed farm and lauded the comprehensive and holistic development plan of the mega hatchery for helping fish farming community. He was also briefed on the artificial breeding and spawn production practices within the hatchery. Expressing pleasure on being informed about the record production of around 38 crore spawn during the current financial year, and breeding of approximately 31 varieties of ornamental fishes, the minister suggested for augmentation of State Fishermen Cooperative Federation.

Additional director of Fisheries (Technical) Debananda Bhanja, deputy director of Fisheries (Training) Jagadish Chandra Panda, deputy director of FISHCOPFED SS Singh, including the senior officers were present during the visit.

PNN