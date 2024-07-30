New Delhi (India), July 30: Trains are undeniably the lifeline of India, offering one of the most convenient and comfortable modes of transport, especially for long journeys. Compared to bus travel, trains provide more space and added comfort. Indian Railways ensures passengers enjoy excellent services, including comfort, efficiency, and speed while striving to keep costs within reach.

How to Book Train Tickets in India?

Travelling by train in India generally requires train ticket booking ahead of time, except for general class travel. Early booking guarantees a confirmed seat and simplifies your journey. You can book train tickets in India through two main methods – online via the IRCTC website or physically at railway station booking counters.

Booking Tickets at Railway Station Counters

Booking directly through a railway counter offers benefits such as special quotas and concessions.

(Concessions are available for ladies and senior citizens.)

Steps to Follow When Booking from a Ticket Counter

Step 1: Visit your local railway station and request a reservation form.

Step 2: Fill in passenger details (name, age, gender, and berth preference) on the form.

Step 3: Submit the form along with payment at the railway counter.

Step 4: After the submission and payment, you will receive a PNR (Passenger Name Record) number.

Procedure for Booking Tickets Through the IRCTC Website

Step 1: Create a login ID and password on the IRCTC website.

Step 2: Select your train, berth preferences, and other details.

Step 3: Pay the ticket fare online using debit card, internet banking, or credit card.

Step 4: Complete a Captcha image to secure your account.

Step 5: Enter your destination, boarding point, and date of travel to view a list of trains with their available berth and schedules. Choose between general, ladies, or senior citizen quotas (if required)

Step 6: Select your seating preference (sleeper or second class) and fill in passenger details and Captcha for verification.

Step 7: Complete the payment through your preferred gateway.

Step 8: After Booking train tickets, you will receive a confirmation via email or text message with ticket details.

Note: Foreigners may use an international debit card or American Express to book online. If encountering difficulties, they can use services like 12go.asia.

Cost of Train Tickets in India

Train ticket costs depend on distance and class of travel. Premium and luxury trains are more costly. Air-conditioned compartments include meals, while other classes may require you to bring snacks.

Fares by Distance –

100-200 km

○ 1AC/ 2AC – INR 1000-1200

○ Sleeper Class – INR 50-140

300-500 km

○ 1AC/ 2AC – INR 1300-2100

○ Sleeper Class – INR 100-2440

1000-2000 km

○ 1AC/ 2AC – INR 1900-5200

○ Sleeper Class – INR 50-140 per kilometer

Luxury Train Travel in India

For those seeking a luxurious experience, India’s luxury trains offer breathtaking journeys with royal treatment.

Maharaja Express

○ Considered the premier luxury train, offering lavish suites, butler service, and fully stocked bars.

○ Operates from October to April with routes that include meetings with royal family members and cultural heritage tours.

○ Costs – INR 2,50,000-2,80,000 for four nights, INR 4,00,000-4,60,000 for eight nights.

2. Palace on Wheels

○ Recreates a royal experience with luxurious cabins and vibrant cultural decor.

○ Operates between September and April for seven nights and eight days, covering Rajasthan’s heritage sites.

○ Costs – Approximately INR 2,00,000-2,50,000 for seven nights.

3. Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

○ Offers world-class service with 14 luxury cabins and modern amenities.

○ Operates from October to March for seven nights and eight days, featuring sightseeing tours of Rajasthan.

○ Costs – INR 50,000-5,60,000 for seven nights.

4. The Deccan Odyssey

○ Provides a luxurious tour of the Deccan region with amenities such as multi-cuisine restaurants and onboard spa services.

○ Runs from October to April for seven nights and eight days, visiting Maharashtra and Goa.

○ Costs – INR 3,71,000-4,18,000 per person.

5. Golden Chariot

○ Offers an adventure through South India with five-star amenities and spa treatments.

○ Operates from October to March for seven nights and eight days.

○ Costs – INR 1,81,000-3,18,000 for seven nights.

6. Royal Orient Train

○ Runs between Gujarat and Rajasthan with luxurious accommodations and 5-star services.

○ Operates year-round for seven nights and eight days.

○ Costs – INR 7,500-14,800 per seven nights.

7. Fairy Queen Express

○ Promotes tourism in Rajasthan with one of India’s oldest locomotives.

○ Runs between October and March for one night and two days.

○ Costs – INR 8,600-15,000 for one night/ two days.

Train Classes in India

First Class AC (1A) – Most luxurious, featuring four-berth cabins with privacy locks and included bedding.

ACTwo Tier (2A) – Offers privacy with curtains, bedding, and reading lights.

Offers privacy with curtains, bedding, and reading lights. AC Three Tier (3A) – Provides comfort with curtains for privacy, bedding, and reading lights.

– Provides comfort with curtains for privacy, bedding, and reading lights. Executive Class Chair Car (ECCC) – Spacious air-conditioned seating with four seats per row, ideal for day trips.

Spacious air-conditioned seating with four seats per row, ideal for day trips. AC Chair Car (CC) – Air-conditioned coach with five seats per row, available in double-decker variants.

Air-conditioned coach with five seats per row, available in double-decker variants. Sleeper Class – Most frequently booked, featuring non-AC sleeping berths.

Most frequently booked, featuring non-AC sleeping berths. Second Seater (2S) – Non-AC seating with limited comfort.

Non-AC seating with limited comfort. General Class– The least costly but often overcrowded; suitable for emergencies.

Get ready for an unforgettable train journey in India, filled with unique experiences and comfort!