Bhubaneswar: While interacting with three IPS probationers here Saturday, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy advised the young officers to transform the image of police to ‘a friend in need’.

The three IPS probationers are Nitesh Wadhwani from Uttar Pradesh, Abhilas G from Tamil Nadu and S Sushree from Kerala. They shared their training and probation experience with the Chief Secretary.

“Odisha, today, is a happening and performing state. The economy of the state is rapidly moving on the path of industrialisation and modernisation. Odisha— with its administrative reforms and transparent system in ‘ease of doing business’— has become one among the top ranking investment attracting destinations in the country,” Tripathy said.

Stating the government is focused on citizen centric governance, he said, “The innovative approaches like 5T, Mo Sarkar are gathering momentum in administrative spectrum.”

Tripathy, who held charge of the Home department for a long time, said that the image of police in people’s perception needs to undergo a sea change. To bring about this change, the police have to become ‘a friend in need’ for the public.

Law and order in a democratic set up can be better maintained and sustained through people’s participation. Community policing is an answer to many grassroots problems in rapidly growing urban centers, he said.

Further, he advised the probationers to apply their prudence in modeling the police station based on citizen centric practices like reception desk and Mahila & Sishu Desk, to be more people friendly and effective.

The officers were told to make the best use of crime and criminal tracking network system (CCTNS) software in their day-to-day activity of apprehending and prosecution. Tripathy assured them all possible help from senior officers of the state in smooth discharge of their duties.

The 71st batch of IPS officers would be in Biju Patnaik Police Training Institute up to December 21 and they would be posted to different districts after that.