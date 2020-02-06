Kendrapara: In a move that will spur the transgender community, a transgender was engaged as a volunteer at the helpdesk of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Kendrapara. The administration has appointed Lipsa Parida as a volunteer at the helpdesk.

Lipsa will assist physically-handicapped people coming to the DHH for treatment and help pregnant women, destitute people take admission in the hospital.

According to Pravas Chandra Das, district social security officer, Lipsa, 34, of Eradanga village under Aul block, knocked on the doors of the District Collector for a job.

The Collector directed the district social security department to examine her case. The department submitted a report stating the miserable economic condition of Lipsa. The Collector directed CDMO of Kendrapara to consider Lipsa’s case as per her qualification.

The CDMO asked M/S Care Security and Allied Services to engage Lipsa as a helpdesk volunteer. Later, the CDMO, SP and the District Collector handed over the appointment letter to the transgender. Lipsa would get a monthly remuneration of Rs 6000 to Rs 7000, said Das.*