A transgender, Eva Tiamat Medusa from Bruni, Texas in the United States has already spent £42,000 to transform herself into a dragon.

Eva’s journey to becoming a dragon started when she was diagnosed with HIV as she decided ‘not to die as a human’. Leaving her job as a vice president of a bank, Eva began to morph into the reptilian form she’d always longed to have, claiming that after being abandoned by her parents at the age of five, she was born again under the care of a western diamondback rattlesnake.

She started her transformation with a series of scale tattoos, followed by re-shaping of nose, removal of her ears, and the whites of her eyes permanently stained green. All of that cost an estimated £42,000, but Eva plans to have a further £28,000 worth of modifications in the coming years.

In an interview, she said, “I have two mothers: One is my original birth mother and my second birth is to my reptilian parents, which are the rattlesnakes. I hope that my story will help other people who have lost hope. I myself know what it’s like to be at that point. Before my transformation I was vice president of one of the largest banks in the U.S. and I left when because I became HIV positive and feared I was going to die. My big thing though was I didn’t want to die in this world looking like a human.”

“As much awesomeness and goodness there is in humans, compared to other species they are the most destructive and hateful. ‘I decided at that time, that it was time for a change in my life, so I wanted to look like something that wasn’t human. ‘I have eight horns on my forehead; I have had my ears removed; my nose reshaped; most of my teeth removed; I’ve had the white-part of my eyes stained; my tongue bifurcated; my whole face is tattooed and I’ve had some scarification and branding on my chest and wrist.’ I am sharing my story to help others who feel they need to change their physical body feel less alone”, she added.

