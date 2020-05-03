Jharsuguda: The travel history of Jharsuguda district’s second COVID-19 patient, a 40-year-old woman has been ascertained, District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal said Friday.

The woman is a resident of Dahaldera area under Lakhanpur block. She had visited the residence of one of her relatives at Bandbahal village in Sundargarh district, April 21. She returned home April 26 and was tested for coronavirus. Her report which was received Sunday turned out to be positive.

Sources said that the woman’s relative is pregnant has been admitted to the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Efforts are on to trace persons the woman had come in contact with. She is yet to inform whether she had visited the Sundargarh (DHH). “I have contacted the Sundargarh district collector and requested him to find out those the infected woman came in contact with,” said Samal.

The district’s first coronavirus patient was an 18 year-old- girl who had returned to Budhijaam area under Brajarajnagar municipality from Purulia district in West Bengal. She tested positive April 29 for the COVID-19 virus.

PNN