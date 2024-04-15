Bengaluru: Australian batter Travis Head cracked the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 287 for 3 playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, here Monday. This is the highest ever total in history of IPL and second highest in all forms of T20.

SRH had March 27 smashed a sensational 277/3 against Mumbai Indians to reset the previous record.

Travis kept a cool head as he smashed a 39-ball hundred, and shard a 108-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma (34) to guide former IPL champions to a record total.

The opener was dismissed soon after by Lockie Ferguson on 102 runs (41 balls). He struck eight maximums and nine boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, however, kept punishing the RCB bowlers, scoring a 31-ball 67, studded with seven sixes as SRH batters made merry on a docile Chinnaswamy pitch.

Aiden Markram (37 not out off 17 balls ) and Abdul Samad (37 not out off 10 balls) then gave SRH innings the finishing touch.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 287 for 3 in 20 overs overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Travis Head 102, Heinrich Klaasen 67, Aiden Markram 32 not out, Abdul Samad 37 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/52) vs Royal Challenegrs Bengaluru.

PTI