Bhubaneswar: Acting on media reports regarding engagement of a security guard to check the blood pressure in a hospital in Ganjam, the Health department has asked the chiefs of all government healthcare facilities to engage only the designated staffers for the treatment of patients.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Family Welfare department, PK Mohapatra has written to the directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital, chief district medical officers (CDMOs) and Superintendents of all government medical colleges in this regard.

Media reports claimed that a security guard was engaged to check the blood pressure of a patient in a hospital in Ganjam due to the non-availability of doctors recently.

“The matter has been enquired into and it is revealed that the doctor was on duty and was measuring blood pressure of the patient and the security guard was only helping in binding the cuff of the BP instrument,” Mohapatra said in his letter.

The above incident sends a wrong and misleading message regarding the healthcare services being provided in the state, he added.

“The government has taken serious note of this incident and due care should be taken so that such incidents are not repeated in any government health facility,” he warned.

Mohapatra asked the chiefs of government-run healthcare facilities to ensure that the patients are treated or attended to only by the designated healthcare staffers. This apart, due care should be taken not to engage any non-healthcare personnel in assisting the doctors /paramedics in the process of treatment, he said.