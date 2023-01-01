Phulbani: In a part of Padipangi ghati, a hilly terrain in Jajeshpanga panchayat under Phiringia block of Kandhamal district, trees are being cut to lay a road from Padipangi to Nuasahi.

A large number of trees have been felled without any permission from the Forest department, it was alleged.

Locals alleged that the contractor doing the work has not put any information plaque on the site about the details of the project. They have alleged massive misuse of the funds meant for the road project.

On the other hand, the panchayat executive officer (PEO) says that some villagers have cut down the trees.

“As per rule, a survey is conducted for any road project to assess the extent of environmental damage it will cause in the area, how many trees will be cut and how much fund will be invested for the same. After survey, the Forest department should be taken into confidence for permission to cut trees. No one even knows how much fund has been sanctioned for the project,” locals lamented.

For over a month, construction work for the road is in progress while PEO Priyabrata Sahu and junior engineer (JE) Sunil Kumar Patra are monitoring its work.

It has been alleged that earth mover machines and tractors of the PEO’s relatives have been engaged in the work.

When asked about the tree felling, Phiringia ranger Bijay Kumar Mallick said that he has asked the forester to look into the matter.

However, the forester says the project area does not fall under their jurisdiction.

PEO Sahu took the allegation casually and said that a plaque will be set up soon. JE Sunil Kumar Patra said that Rs 6 lakh of the 5th Finance Commission has been invested. There is no need for putting up an information plaque.

PNN