A new trend is buzzing on social media, popularly known as the “Magical Splash.” In this trend, a mesmerising visual effect is created using only turmeric, water, and a mobile flashlight. The trend has quickly gained popularity among children and parents alike. The trick is simple and requires just a few ingredients: a glass of water, a pinch of turmeric powder, and a mobile flashlight. Videos demonstrating the effect are being widely shared online.

One such video has been posted on social media platform X by the handle @rajini198080.

Method:

First, turn off all the lights in the room. Then, turn on the mobile flashlight and place the glass on top of it. Now, as soon as you add turmeric, you’ll witness an amazing golden glow in the water.

The most heartwarming aspect of this trend is the visible joy, surprise, and laughter of children in the videos. They scream in delight upon seeing the swirling golden particles of turmeric, turning the moment into a lasting memory for many parents.

The internet is abuzz with memes and jokes

As the trend grows, memes about turmeric have also gone viral. Social media users are joking that turmeric demand has surged so much, it might soon vanish from store shelves. The trend continues to thrive on Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp, lighting up feeds with golden sparks and cheerful reactions.