Some say classroom escape is a skill, but these students have taken it to a whole new level! A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) has the internet in stitches, showing an outrageously clever attempt at escaping a lecture unnoticed.

The video captures a classroom scene where a female teacher is deeply engrossed in her lesson. Two students sitting at the farthest corner of the room see an opportunity and hatch a brilliant plan. Every time the teacher turns toward the board to write, they inch their seats forward—ever so slowly—using the help of two other students seated closer to the exit.

They pull off this stealth move three times, gradually making their way toward the door without making a sound. Just when it looks like they’ve successfully pulled off the perfect escape, disaster strikes—the teacher turns around at the last second and runs outside the class to catch them! Her sprint toward the escapees, makes the video even funnier.

Watch the viral video:

This is the most successful class escape. 😂 pic.twitter.com/b6TrPBev7h — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 18, 2025

Posted by the popular Twitter handle The Figen, the clip is titled, “This is the most successful class escape.” The viral video has racked up over 4.1 million views and 60,000 likes, with social media users loving the students’ creative (but ultimately failed) strategy.

One user commented, “Just wondering how that was possible without a single noise!” while another joked, “Was class just ‘over’ – OR was she going after the fugitives??”

This viral video proves one thing—students will always find new and hilarious ways to skip class. Whether they succeeded or not, these two have officially earned legendary status in the art of class bunking!

PNN