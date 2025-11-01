New Delhi: The Indian armed forces will soon conduct Exercise Trishul, a tri-service drill in the western sector designed to enhance synergy and interoperability among the three services for integrated operations across varied terrain and mission profiles.

Exercise Trishul exemplifies India’s resolve to safeguard its borders through the spirit of “JAI” — “Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation”, the defence ministry said.

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said, “Exercise TRISHUL — Tri-Services Synergy Enabling Integrated Operations” and added that “Trishul” signifies the “strength in unity”.

The gallant troops of the Indian armed forces are conducting the exercise, a major tri-service “operational validation in the western sector”, it said.

“The exercise hones joint operations and interoperability among the #IndianArmy, #IndianNavy and #IndianAirForce demonstrating Tri-Services synergy, achieving integrated operations across diverse terrain and mission spectrums,” the HQ IDS said.

It reaffirms the Indian armed forces’ commitment to building a tech-enabled and future-ready force, capable of “deterring and winning wars in integrated multi-domain environments”, the officials said.