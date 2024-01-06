Rayagada: Yet another bandh was observed in Rayagada district on the call of a tribal outfit ‘Zilla Adivasi Mahasangha’ Friday demanding CBI probe into the death of a tribal warden. The bandh was called in protest of police inaction and failure to nab those responsible for the death of ‘Maa Gruha’ warden Laxmi Majhi. Notably, Majhi’s partially charred body was found in the ‘Maa Gruha’ located on the premises of Chandrapur hospital December 21. She was allegedly set ablaze by unknown miscreants and an FIR was filed at the Chandrapur police station by her father December 22 alleging murder. The tribal outfit which had earlier called for a 12-hour bandh however ended the strike before time at 2:30pm.

During the bandh, barricades were put up by the tribal body at FCI Chowk, Kapilas Chowk, Majhighariani Temple Chowk and Siriguda on the national highway passing through Rayagada town. All the shops and market complexes were shut down and bus movement was completely halted during the bandh. Various political parties like the BJP and the Congress supported the bandh call and participated in the protest. The tribal outfit also took out a mega bike rally in which thousands of tribals participated under the leadership of Zilla Adivasi Mahasangh president Appalswami Kadraka, general secretary Jagannath Mandangi and assistant secretary Manjula Miniaka.