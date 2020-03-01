Jajpur: Even as scores of cases relating to Forest Dwellers Act-2006 are awaiting disposal in the state, tribals and other communities living at Gadpur in Sarangpur panchayat under Sukinda block in Jajpur moved the High Court.

Following the HC direction, the office of Advocate General (AG) has intimated vide his letter to the secretary of the forest and environs department, home secretary, Jajpur Collector and Kalinga Nagar ADM, Jajpur ADM and Sukinda tehsildar to submit necessary documents to the HC by March 6.

The HC February 27 sought a counter affidavit from the government and the district administration in this regard and asked them to implement the Forest Dwellers’ Act -2006.

The HC also wanted the administration to inform it if land pattas have been distributed to the villagers and if a committee has been formed for it. On the appeal of the government counsel, the HC fixed March 19 for the next date of hearing on the case.

Though 14 years have passed since the Forest Dwellers’ Act came into force, people of Gadapur, Siaria and Hudisahi have been deprived of record of rights for their dwelling places.

People had unsuccessfully approached the district administration in this regard in the past. They had carried out several rounds of agitations.

In the letter of the AG, it was stated that if the government fails to furnish necessary documents about the land pattas to the villagers, the government may lose the case.

It may be noted here that 17 tribal families of Gadpur were left out of survey for rehabilitation and resettlement. Kalinganagar ADM Santosh Kumar Mishra said Sukinda tehsildar was told to submit documents to the court on time.