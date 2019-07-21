Pallahara: The state government had constituted Paudi Bhuyan Development Agency (PBDA) at Pallahara sub-division as the nodal agency for betterment of the tribal community.

However, it seems, some unscrupulous officials of PBDA are active in embezzling the subsidy money of Paudi Bhuyan tribals in cahoots with non-governmental agencies. Such a case has surfaced as more than Rs 5 lakh was intended to be embezzled through supply of rotten ginger seeds to the tribals.

According to sources, it was decided by the PBDA authorities to distribute ginger seeds to Paudi Bhuyan tribals of 12 villages under Nagira, Baradiha and Bandhabhuin panchayats. However, without the approval of local purchase committee and without tendering, supply order was given to Bhanjaprabha of Bhubaneswar.

Accordingly, Bhanjaprabha supplied 37 quintals of ginger seeds to those villages and put up a bill of Rs 518, 000. The farmers have strongly resented as the seeds were found rotten and of poor quality.

When they brought the matter to the notice of Pallahara Sub-Collector Ajit Kumar Pradhan, he visited the farmers and collected the rotten samples. He also submitted his investigation report to the district collector, vide letter no 3015/17.07.2019.

In his report, the sub-collector has indicated that 60% of the seeds are rotten. Moreover, he sought to stop the payment of Bhanjaprabha.

Pradhan said, “I have already submitted my investigation reports to the district collector and the organisation concerned could not submit any satisfactory document before me. Necessary actions will be taken, if found guilty”.

