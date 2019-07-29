Malkangiri: The economic standard and lifestyle of tribals of the Swabhiman Anchal is improving gradually, thanks to turmeric cultivation.

On the contrary, cultivation of cannabis was one day regulating the economy of Ralegada, Sarakubandha and Badapada villages of the Swabhiman Anchal of Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district. However, things have drastically changed these days and turmeric cultivation has given them a new identity.

According to sources, if the state government gives adequate support to the tribal farmers, Swabhiman Anchal could become the second largest producer of turmeric, after Kandhamal, in Odisha.

Moreover, as the natural surroundings and climatic condition of this area are conducive for turmeric cultivation, the spice that is being produced in this area is of superior quality.

However, turmeric farmers are not getting a fair price for their produce. It is learnt, they are selling turmeric just for Rs 40-50 per kg, whereas the market price is about Rs 100 per kg.

Ventilating his anguish, turmeric farmer Sadhu Khila said, “In the absence of adequate marketing facility, we are distress selling turmeric. It is imperative the state government should provide adequate marketing facility to turmeric farmers, as it has taken up many activities for the development of this area.”

Earlier, the tribals of this area were going out to other states as bonded labourers to earn their livelihood. After starting turmeric cultivation, they are not going out as before as it has become their chief occupation.

Commenting on this trend, Project Director of DRDA Lingaraj Panda said, “Earlier, cannabis was cultivated massively in this area and the district administration decided to provide all support to turmeric farmers, in order to refrain them from illegal farming of cannabis.”

The turmeric cultivated here is of superior quality and necessary know-how about the farming will be provided to farmers in the coming days. It has also been decided by the administration to set up a turmeric processing unit in the area, he added.

