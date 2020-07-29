Phulbani: Johan Pradhan is considered no less than a hero by people of Ranipanga village under Kotagarh block in Kandhamal district. Johan, the sarpanch of Ranipanga panchayat, is a real leader to his followers.

Under his leadership, the efforts of villagers to canalise stream water for irrigation have come true. This was an impossible task for years.

A two-km long canal has been dug through hilly terrain which was always dry and difficult for farming. The canal has generated a lot of hope for the people of his village.

The village is inhabited by 77 tribal families. In the hilly and rocky ground, farming was not possible for them. Any farming depended on rain. For want of work, most villagers migrate to other states in search of manual labour.

Johan was worried about the miseries of his co-villagers and thought of making use of the stream water in the area. Two streams flow down from two hills, about 2 km from the village. Their water goes waste.

However, the problem was that the ground was so hard and rocky that it needed a lot of labour and funds for digging a 2-km long canal.

Owing to Covid-induced lockdowns, migrant workers had come back home and were sitting idle.

Johan wanted to make the most of the situation and proposed the BDO to include canal digging under MGNREGS.

Then, he convinced his co-villagers that if they can bring stream water through a canal, paddy farming and pisciculture can bring them permanent livelihood and they will no longer go out for manual labour.

The villagers realized the potential of such a project and agreed to work for wages when they were sitting idle. Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned for the project under the rural job scheme.

“We are happy that the canal will ensure a variety of farming throughout the year. Over 100 acres will get irrigation facility in the area. Villagers will no longer go out for work. I am happy over this project,” the sarpanch said.

