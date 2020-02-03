Keonjhar: People in parts of Bansapal block in this mineral-rich district are being exposed to health hazards caused by mining-induced pollution, a report has said.

According to the report, two villagers of Uparakainsari in Talakainsari panchayat – Ram Munda, 43, and Suna Munda, 40, – have died of unknown diseases, but locals suspect it to be the result of pollution-induced diseases.

Sadly, the administration is callous to the problem and has failed to look into the health hazards pollution has been creating in mineral-bearing areas, it was alleged.

Though the village is located in a mining affected area, there has been no development here over the years. Usually, mineral-bearing areas are expected to see all kinds of development, but the scene here is quite different, social activists lamented.

About 500 people belonging to the Bhuyan tribe and other communities live in the village, 15 km from the district headquarters.

While the tribal villagers are deprived of education, safe drinking water and healthcare, pollution has added to their woes.

Mining goes on unabated in Gandhamardan hill, but mining waste is not properly managed and treated. The result is that mining waste is washed out by rain into water bodies like ponds, streams and rivers.

Locals said that in the absence of hygienic drinking water, they have to consume polluted and contaminated water available in their vicinity, thereby exposing themselves to water-borne diseases.

The local residents expressed concern that the block administration, the district administration and the Sate Pollution Control Board are not acting against the polluters in the area.

These problems prevail in several other villages too. Thousands of mineral-laden tippers, trucks and trailers shuttle in the district round the clock.

Transportation of iron ore, manganese and other minerals is going on rampantly, violating all rules and regulations as there is no systematic check to monitor overloading amid allegations that no action is being taken against the transporters carrying minerals in uncovered vehicles.

Simultaneously, the vehicles are causing severe traffic jam on various routes and even on NH-520 as preventive measures for curbing illegal transportation and smuggling have been stopped.

Experts say regular patrolling is not being conducted by the authorities to seal bordering areas of the district as the district level checking squad is alleged to have become inactive.

Revenue to the tune of crores of rupees is generated from the mining sector while there is huge fund in the District Mineral Foundation, but given the miserable condition of the mineral-bearing areas, the fund has not been utilised in the Uparakainsari village.

Forests have been severely affected by indiscriminate mining while locals are jobless because of mechanised mining.

Ambika Mohapatra, general manager of OMC-owned Gandhamardan mines, admitted that due to plying of a large number on mineral-laden vehicles, there is dust-induced pollution.

“Steps are being taken to check it. Various activities are being taken up under the CSR programmes after the panchayat send proposals,” Mohapatra added.

