Malkangiri: A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in Malkangiri district, police said Monday. The incident happened in Motu police station area Saturday when people of her village were busy with Durga Puja celebrations. The police complaint was lodged Sunday, they said. The accused Ashok Sarcar, 26, was on the run following the incident, a police officer said. The incident happened when the woman, who lost her mother a few years back, was alone at home as her father was out to catch fish, he said. Police said a search was underway to nab the accused. Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection with the rape case. Petitioner Jayanta Kumar Das has alleged police inaction in the case and sought NHRC intervention to ensure justice for the victim. The petitioner urged the NHRC to direct the police to arrest the accused immediately and expedite the probe.