Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a Kabaddi player collapsed on the court and died just a few minutes before the end of the final match at Tarbod village under Komna block and police limits in Nuapada district, Monday. The deceased was identified as Khageshwar Rathia, 26, a native of Dumdumchuan village under Sareipali police limits of Mahasamund district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. A pall of gloom descended in the area after reports of his death spread. He had arrived here to participate in an inter-state Kabaddi tournament representing Potapara Kabaddi team under Pithora police limits in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh. The tournament was organised on the occasion Durga Puja festival at the weekly market ground in Tarbod village.

As many as 24 teams from Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir and Chhattisgarh were participating in the tournament. The incident occurred when Khageshwar was returning to his side after a raid. He was nearing the midline when he suddenly collapsed on the field and failed to get up. Co-players and members of the organising committee rescued him and rushed him to the Tarbod primary health centre and later shifted him to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated. However, doctors pronounced him dead at the district headquarters hospital. Police handed over the body to his family members after conducting a postmortem. Tarbod outpost police registered a case and launched an investigation, OIC Gouri Shankar Das said.