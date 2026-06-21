Thuamul Rampur: Thousands of tribals gathered atop Khandual Mali hill in Kalahandi district June 19 and 20 to celebrate the annual ‘Khandual Mali Parab’, also known as ‘Budharaja Parab’, while reaffirming their opposition to the proposed mining project in the region.

Held in Gunpur panchayat near the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, the festival drew tribals from surrounding villages who trekked 10 to 15 km to offer prayers to Baba Khandua Budha and Maa Dokari Budhi.

Traditional rituals and cultural programmes, including Kalas Yatras, bow-and-arrow dances and Dhap folk performances near the Khandual waterfall, marked the two-day celebration.

The gathering also became a platform for environmental resistance. Under the banner of the Khandual Mali Suraksha Samiti, community members voiced strong opposition to the proposed mining project, alleging it would destroy forests and affect vital water sources.

The tribals demanded immediate cancellation of the mining lease and insisted that no project should proceed without the consent of the Gram Sabha. Among those addressing the gathering were Kartik Majhi, president of the Khandual Mali Sthayi Suraksha Samiti; social activist British Kumar; Lai Majhi, vice-president of Maa Mati Mali Suraksha Manch; and Dambarudhar Maharana, president of Krushak Manch, Koraput. Tribal women and youth played a leading role, pledg ing to intensify their peaceful movement if their demands remain unmet.