Keonjhar: Citizens of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, mostly tribal communities, have welcomed the Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of Kai Chutney from Mayurbhanj district. The Kai or Nali Pimpudi (red ant) Chutney received the prestigious GI tag along with others indigenous items January 2. This was achieved after Mayurbhanj Kai Society Limited applied for the GI tag in the year 2020. The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) also submitted an application with GI Registry seeking GI tag for Kai Chutney of Mayurbhanj along with other unique items of the state. It is a popular delicacy in these tribal dominated districts and has nutritional and medicinal value.

Scientists from the OUAT, Bhubaneswar also studied extensively on the unique food item and found vitamins and minerals in it. According to the experts, consumption of the red ants helps the tribals like an immunity booster to prevent diseases. Thousands of tribal families of these districts depend on forest for their livelihood. They go into the forest to collect the insects from trees and then sell those in the weekly markets at about 20 rupees per cone. A sour chutney is then prepared with the insects and savoured with meals. Welcoming the tag, Sumantra Nayak, assistant professor of Dharanidhar University and a native of Thakurmunda village in Mayurbhanj district said, “It is a traditional food supplement for tribal people of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. It was earlier a poor tribal’s food. Now it has a GI tag, which will further popularise the lesser known delicacy.” “GI tag to Kai Chutney is an honour to the neglected tribal communities. Other community people also eat Kai Chutney. After this recognition, it will be more popular,” said Bimbadhar Behera, a tribal researcher from Keonjhar. “GI tag assigned to Kai Chutney is a great win for the tribal community. After getting the forest right, they got official recognition of their traditional food. It will indirectly preserve the forest and green vegetation as the red ants prepare their nest in the leaves and nodes of the big trees, mostly Sal, Kusuma, and other species in the forest” said Dusker Barik, a social researcher.

However, the tribals have a belief that it has many medicinal values. While consuming it cures acidity, enhances eyesight, and keeps the body cool, it also works as a medicine for skin diseases and provides relief to joint pain, said Vaidya Bisarad Harekrushna Mohanta, a senior ayurvedic practitioner. Gobinda Munda, a red ant collector, said, “We know about the GI tag. But it is an age old tradition. We eat it as a food supplement and have a strong belief that it cures many diseases. From kids to elderly, all eat Kai mostly in the form of chutney