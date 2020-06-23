Bhubaneswar: Lord Jagannath, it is believed, is the Lord of the Devotees, the Lord of the Whole World. Based on this concept, internationally renowned sand artist from Puri, Manas Kumar Sahoo unveiled a 1 min 30 secs short animated film through his sand art.

There goes the belief that Lord Jagannath is the Lord of the Devotees, the Lord for the Whole World. my #sandArt . The film can be explained like this. Just as s Devotee is incomplete without his Lord, so too the Lord is incomplete without the devotion of the devotee. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/DVMOSmNRwj — Manas sahoo (@SandArtistManas) June 22, 2020

The short film has the theme that just as a devotee is incomplete without his Lord, so is the Lord incomplete without the devotion of the devotee.

Merged in the blinding and magical spell of the Lord, the disciple of Lord Jagannath puts his innovative imagination through his sand art.

For the sake of all the pilgrims, devotees and people of the world, the three deities of the Jagannath temple come out of the holy Sanctum sanctorum to give a glimpse of themselves on the occasion of the Car Festival. For every devotee, this is an unforgettable and memorable moment every year. But this year, is marred by extraordinary events due to the corona pandemic that appeared as an evil force creating fear in the minds of many all over the world.

While many were busy working tirelessly putting their efforts to eradicate the pandemic, many others have surrendered their urges, their grief, their hopes through their tears and by lighting earthen lamps. And at this very moment the decision by the Supreme Court to stop the car festival has broken down the hearts of many. It is as if the demonic forces have started enjoying their victory over the good.

A period of grief,doubt,and fear lurked in the minds of many…….”Will they ever be able to have a glimpse of the Lord this Year”?

And it seems as if the Lord has heard their prayers. Seated on the three Chariots all the deities would be confronting their devotees.

Based on these feelings and concepts, Manas Kumar Sahoo, put all his heart and soul in his sand animated short film and is gaining great acclaim.

PNN