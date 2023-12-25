New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “A rich tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on behalf of the people of the country. He remained engaged in accelerating nation-building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age.”

Amit Shah expressed on X: “I remember and pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Atal ji served the country and society selflessly and gave a new direction to nationalist politics in the country through the establishment of BJP.”

“While on one hand he made the world realise the power of emerging India through nuclear testing and Kargil war, on the other hand, he implemented the vision of good governance in the country. The country will always remember his immense contribution,” Shah said in a post on X.

Nadda posted on X, Nadda: “I pay my deepest respects to the pinnacle of Indian politics, our pathfinder, former Prime Minister, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary.”

“His entire life dedicated to national upliftment and public service will always remain our inspiration,” Nadda said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating Vajpayee’s birthday in a grand manner on Monday to mark his 99th birth anniversary.

The BJP is set to organise several events across the country. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as India’s Prime Minister.

His birthday is also celebrated as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee passed away at the age of 93 August 16, 2018. His health had been a growing concern after a stroke in 2009 impaired his speech and led to his reliance on a wheelchair.

IANS