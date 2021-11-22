Agartala: Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saayoni Ghosh was Monday granted bail by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate in West Tripura district. Saayoni Ghosh was arrested Sunday on charges of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder. Saayoni was held after she raised TMC’s ‘khela hobe’ (game is on) slogan to allegedly disrupt a street-corner meeting being held by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Some people accompanying Saayoni had apparently hurled stones at those attending the meeting, police sources here said.

The TMC youth president was produced before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in West Tripura district, which granted her bail. The court also asked her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 20,000. Police on the other hand had wanted custody of Saayoni for another two days for questioning. However, it was rejected.

Earlier Monday morning TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached here to campaign for the municipal polls in the state that will be conducted Friday. He held meetings with lawyers and state TMC leaders to facilitate the process so that Saayoni can get bail quickly.

Abhishek also told reporters that the Biplab Kumar Deb-led BJP government in Tripura has unleashed a reign of terror and violence in the state. He asserted that if elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, the TMC will emerge victorious in the municipal polls.