New Delhi: A controversy erupted Monday after Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted a picture of former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta and his wife with a derogatory comment.

Reacting to Dastidar tweet, BJP MP, Locket Chatterjee tweeted, “That is Shri Vijendra Gupta with his wife. Shame on you for using the picture to malign the BJP and it’s leaders. But then that is the culture TMC represents, so we can’t expect anything better.”

Dastidar tweeted a picture in which former Delhi BJP Chief Gupta is seen holding his wife Shobha Vijender saying, “Hai, Hai BJP supports rapists. The culture of Bengal does not allow this.”

“He is our colleague, senior BJP leader and Delhi MLA Vijender Gupta and his wife, who herself is a senior leader of BJP. The poor mentality of the Trinamool Congress was exposed today,” Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Jharkhand tweeted quoting Trinamool MP’s tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “The ATMC MP is saying Culture of Bengal doesn’t allow love between husband and wife. I want to tell TMC MP that Bengal has rich heritage, rich culture and rich literature. It’s not small Like TMC mindset. You are insulting Bengal, shame on you.”

After being mocked for talking in a derogatory manner against Gupta and his wife, Dastidar later deleted her tweet.