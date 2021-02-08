Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hard- hitting comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) urged him to soften his stand on the ongoing stir against farm laws and show some ‘Mamta’ (compassion) towards agitating farmers. Narendra Modi launched Sunday a scathing attack at the TMC government. He said it has ‘criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police’. Modi said the people of West Bengal expected ‘Mamta’ from Mamata Banerjee. However, they got ‘nirmamta’ (cruelty) instead in the last 10 years.

Senior TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy said the people of Bengal would show the BJP ‘red card during the elections’.

“Instead of blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the prime minister should soften his stand on farmers issue. He should show some ‘Mamta’ towards the agitating farmers, who are protesting for the last 70 days,” Roy said.

“So many farmers have died, but we could not see Modiji’s ‘Mamta’. When so many people died during demonetisation in 2016, we did not see any ‘Mamta’ from him. The less he talks about ‘Mamta’, the better it will be,” Roy added.

Roy also spoke about Modi claiming that ‘people will show ‘Ram Card’ as the TMC government has committed several fouls’. Roy asserted that the the people of Bengal would show ‘red card to the BJP in the assembly polls’.

Referring to allegations that Banerjee losses her cool after hearing ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans, Roy said these are baseless allegations. “Mamata Banerjee has never lost her cool on hearing ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans. It was when political-religious slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ are raised she gets angry. It is completely justified,” Roy said.

Senior TMC leader and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said when Uttarakhand’s people are battling calamity Modi was busy doing politics in West Bengal.