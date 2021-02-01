New Delhi/Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out Monday at the Centre over the Union Budget. The Trinamool Congress said it was 100 per cent ‘visionless’ budget and its theme was ‘sell India’.

“India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!” TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien said. “Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!”

O’Brien claimed common people and farmers were ignored, adding that the Budget would make the rich richer and the poor poorer. The middle class got ‘nothing’, he observed.

The Rajya Sabha MP also highlighted statistics to show how West Bengal had developed rural roads. “Rural roads: 39,705 km rural roads till 2011. 88,841 km rural roads developed between 2011-20,” he said, and added the state was No. 1 in rural roads.

“What Bengal did yesterday, Centre only talks today: Budget 2021 promise 625km roads in Bengal. Bengal government (2018-19) New roads of 5,111 km, top performer in country. Additional 1,165 km constructed in 2019-20,” the TMC MP said.

Speaking on similar lines, party leader and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy termed it a ‘useless budget’. He said that the budget will aggravate the economic crisis instead of resolving issues. “This budget is a complete hoax. It will not solve the problem of unemployment as it has got no roadmap to increase jobs,” Roy said.

Roy was asked about the proposal to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent. He said the proposal will only help crony capitalists.

“It will help them, not the middle class or those from the lower income groups. The Centre is implementing cess, but the revenues generated from it are not shared with the states,” Roy said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Monday the Union Budget for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.