Bhubaneswar: In a welcoming step towards transforming the training and capacity building of government employees, the state government with Capacity Building Commission (CBC), and ‘Karmayogi Bharat’ signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Loka Seva Bhawan here Wednesday. The agreement aims to revolutionise the training landscape for civil servants in the state. The MoU was signed between Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration G Mathi Vathanan on behalf of the state government, CBC secretary and Karmayogi Bharat CEO V Lalithalakshmi. The ceremony was graced by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja, and CBC member R Balasubramaniam. Secretaries, and nodal officers (capacity building) of departments, as well as heads of government training institutes attended the ceremony.

The collaboration will enhance capacity building for government employees of the state by focusing on critical areas, including the development of annual capacity-building plans, support in developing the framework of roles, activities, and competence exercises, identifying and publishing learning resources on the iGOT platform, assisting to identify content developers and fostering dynamic collaboration between state and Central governments for capacity building, onboarding state departments and employees onto the iGOT platform, and developing a competency passbook for government employees. The tripartite MoU reflects state’s commitment to creating a forward-looking civil service training ecosystem and represents a major stride towards building an empowered, efficient, and capable administrative framework for state’s vision of a Vikshit Odisha by 2036 and contributing to Vikshit Bharat by 2047.