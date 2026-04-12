Bhubaneswar: FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter has announced Biyot Projna Tripathy as its Chairperson for 2026–27. The formal Change of Guard ceremony was held at the national platform in Delhi.

Subsequently, the Bhubaneswar Chapter celebrated the occasion Saturday at Hotel Ginger, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of members and past chairpersons, reflecting continuity, collaboration, and a renewed vision for the chapter’s future initiatives and growth.

The ceremony marked the leadership transition from outgoing Chairperson Prangyan Paramita Mishra (2025– 26) to incoming Chairperson Tripathy, and featured the induction of new members, reflecting the chapter’s growing strength and vibrancy.

Addressing the gathering, Tripathy outlined her vision for the year ahead, focusing on inclusive growth, women’s empowerment, and collaborative leadership. She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the Chapter through entrepreneurship, mentorship, and meaningful cross-sector engagement.

The event concluded on a warm note with a High Tea, giving members an opportunity to connect and celebrate new beginnings. The FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter continues to play a key role in empowering women and promoting leadership, entrepreneurship, and meaningful social impact across the region.