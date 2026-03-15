Deogarh: Police Saturday apprehended a man accused of brutally killing his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district after he was found hiding atop an overhead water tank.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Garia, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison before he was taken into custody. He was first admitted to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, as his condition deteriorated. According to police, villagers spotted the accused sitting on top of the water tank Saturday morning and alerted authorities.

A police team rushed to the spot, but the accused reportedly threatened to jump if anyone approached him. The police then sought assistance from the fire services. After some time, when the accused lay down on the tank, the rescue team managed to reach the top and overpower him.

He was taken to Kundheigola hospital for treatment, where doctors suspected that he had consumed poison in an attempt to end his life. Doctors tried to induce vomiting to remove the toxin, but he reportedly did not cooperate with treatment.

As his condition turned critical, he was first shifted to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital and later referred to Burla for advanced treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment under police custody. The incident stems from a gruesome triple murder that took place late Wednesday night.

Police said Ramesh allegedly bludgeoned his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter to death with a hammer at their home in Gariapali village. Following the killings, the accused fled and was reportedly moving around in nearby forest areas while police launched a search operation.

With police intensifying the search, he was eventually spotted Saturday and attempted to take his life. Deogarh Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Mishra said legal action will be initiated after the accused recovers from his medical condition.