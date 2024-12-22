Mumbai: Animal star Triptii Dimri, who was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is enjoying the end of the year in Cotswolds in south central England.

However, the actress is not alone. She is in the company of her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Recently, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared pictures from her vacation. Although the actress didn’t post any picture with Sam, the latter’s Instagram’s Stories reveal the two are together.

In one of the pictures, the actress could be seen enjoying hot chocolate. She wrote on the picture, “Because chocolate fixes everything”.

In another video posted by the actress could be seen “freezing” amidst crazy winds.

Meanwhile, the actress, who has delivered stellar performances in Bulbbul and Qala, rose to prominence with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal last year. Since then, the actress is on a roll with films like Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and the recent Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Earlier, Triptii shared several snapshots of her Christmas celebration in the Bandra area of Mumbai. She kicked things off with an adorable boomerang video, sporting a sparkly red hairband.

This was followed by a shot of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, radiating holiday cheer. The actress then shared a picture of the bustling streets, capturing the lively atmosphere as she immersed herself in the festive spirit. The actress also dropped a video showing an excited little girl enjoying herself, probably because of “the marshmallow effect”.

Sam Merchant also shared similar moments on his Instagram stories, clearly indicating that they were enjoying the outing together. He posted a shot of the beautifully illuminated streets, followed by a clip of his friends dancing to Christmas tunes.