Bhubaneswar: Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma from Tripura and Nyato Dukam from Arunachal Pradesh visited the Odisha Mandap at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi Friday. During the visit, Chakma said that Odisha has lot of potential in tourism sector and government is doing great work in promoting that at IITF. Dukam also appreciated the initiative and said, “I am really impressed by Odisha’s handicraft and handloom work. It is one of the most productive states and is doing great work in all the sectors.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of I and PR principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, director Saroj Kumar Samal and principal resident commissioner Vishal Gagan. The Odisha Pavilion highlights the state’s unique heritage, displaying exquisite sculptures, intricate craftsmanship, and contemporary farm products alongside India’s technological ambitions, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. The fair aims to promote trade, business, and investment opportunities, as well as foster cultural exchange.