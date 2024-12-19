Kuala Lumpur: G Trisha made a fine unbeaten fifty to guide India to a facile eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first Super Four match of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup here Thursday.

Chasing a modest 81, India raced past the target in 12.1 overs with Trisha making 58 not out off 46 balls with 10 fours. India ended up at 86 for two.

However, India had started the chase on a shaky note losing opener G Kamalini for a four-ball duck and Sanika Chalke (1) when the team score was on 22.

But Kamalni and captain Nikki Prasad (22 not out, 14b; 1×4, 2×6) added 64 runs for the unbroken third wicket alliance to take India home.

Earlier, left-arm spinners Ayush Shukla and Sonam Yadav shared five wickets among them as India limited Bangladesh to 80 for 8 in their full quota of overs.

India now lead the Super Four table with five points followed by Bangladesh who have four points.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh U19: 80/8 in 20 overs (Mosammat Eva 14; Aayushi Shukla 3/9, Sonam Yadav 2/6) lost to India U19: 86/2 in 12.1 overs (G Trisha 58 not out, Nikki Prasad 22 not out) by 8 wickets.

PTI