Chennai: Actress Trisha, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in London, announced Wednesday that she had completely recovered. She also said she expects to fly back to India soon.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Trisha said, “Never been happier to read the word ‘negative’ on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now, I’m ready for you 2022.”

The actress, who had gone to London to celebrate the New Year, is believed to have picked up the infection there. Trisha said that despite taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures, she tested positive shortly before New Year. She also asked people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they can.