Bhubaneswar,: Two students of Odisha proved that necessity is the mother of all inventions, and brought laurels to the state by being the only winners form Odisha at the 29th National Children’s Science Congress 2021, organised by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Shifa Prizm and Trisha Patro of Classes VII and VIII of the Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium (BJEM) School were selected at the science congress for their project ‘Sweatfree Mask’. They were selected among 32 participants from across India and will compete at the international level once the situation permits.

Their project aims to lessen the sweats by absorption while the masks still on. Face tends to sweat if facemask is on for a long period of time. Also, the sweat adds more to the plights of people using glasses.

In a conversation with Orissa POST, Shifa said, “We along with our science department team and teachers prepared pencil mask that absorb the sweat quickly. We had to do a lot of research work for that, like data collection and experimentation, and finally prepared the mask using materials including cotton, Cellulose sponge, bamboo fabric and Silica gel.”

Trisha said, “Keeping in mind the aim of NCSTC that is collaboration and team work, we worked with our school science teachers and club members for this achievement.”

Sandhya Jena, Principal of BJEM Schools, said that the project is the only one selected from the state and thus glory has come to the state after a gap of four years. The girls might get an opportunity to participate in the Intel IRIS science fair which is a dream for all science students. They will obviously get advantage during the admission ion IISER, NISER and IISC.