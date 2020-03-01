Bhubaneswar: Traffic cops across the state were Sunday seen dealing with traffic violators with an iron hand as the extended relaxation period on implementing the new Motor Vehicles Act (2019) ended Saturday.

While tension ran high at Rajmahal Square in the Capital during checking of vehicles, police and Road Transport Office (RTO) department officials imposed a penalty of `1,10,800 on a truck driver for allegedly violating traffic rules at the Reliance Petrol pump Square in Rayagada.

The defaulter, who is yet to be identified, was driving a timber-laden truck (AP-TW-3249) owned by one B Suri Babu of Andhra Pradesh. The officials verified the papers of the truck and penalised the driver on two grounds – non-payment of road tax of the vehicle and driving without necessary permits. The vehicle as well as its papers was seized during the drive.

In the Capital, a woman was caught while driving a two-wheeler against the flow of traffic at Rajmahal Square, The police officer seized the vehicle and initiated procedure to take the two-wheeler to police station.

However, the violator opposed the move of the officer saying that necessary signage was not installed on the road. Passersby soon gathered at the spot as the ruckus escalated.

Later, the officer released the two-wheeler of the woman while checking of vehicles was temporarily stopped at Rajmahal Square.