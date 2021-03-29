Keonjhar: A truck laden with gutkha and tobacco products en route from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was fined Rs 44 lakh.

The truck was fined for allegedly evading tax. The fine amount is said to be the highest levied on any truck in the state so far.

According to a source, a team of Commercial Tax and GST Enforcement unit, Barbail city in Keonjhar district, had intercepted the truck near Murusuan area under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday.

They detained the truck out of suspicion but it was when they carried out a search, they were taken aback to see 320 cartons of pan masala and 32 bags of tobacco loaded in the truck.

It was when the driver was asked to show valid documents, he failed to produce any valid e-way bill or tax invoice. The officials then slapped a fine of Rs 44,64,272 on him.

According to Barbil city Commercial Tax and GST Enforcement unit head Suryananrayan Sethi, the imposed penalty amount is the all time high to have been imposed on any vehicle in the state.

