Nabarangpur: A person was killed while two others suffered grievous injuries after a truck loaded with rice overturned at Chandahandi under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district Wednesday. Identity of the deceased and the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to police, a truck loaded with rice sacks was en route to Chandahandi in the district. Due to the darkness, the driver failed to know properly the directions of the road following which he lost control over the vehicle at Chandahandi Ghati, leading to the mishap.

The driver died on the spot while two others, believed to be the helpers of the truck, were injured in the mishap. Passers-by informed the police personnel regarding the mishap.

With the help of fire brigade team, local cops admitted the three to the Chandhandi Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared the driver brought dead.

Police registered an unnatural death at the police station and a further investigation has been launched in this connection.

PNN