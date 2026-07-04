Baripada: At least two labourers were killed and four others, including three video journalists of Odia news channels, were injured after a speeding truck ploughed into them and rammed into an overturned vehicle on NH 18 in Mayurbhanj district Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Palabani Bypass in the Baripada Town police station area after a wooden log-carrying vehicle overturned.

However, as the occupants were rescued and video journalists rushed to the spot to cover the news of the accident, a speeding truck carrying iron ore dust ploughed into the crowd and rammed into the vehicle, a police officer said. A total of six persons were injured in the incident and taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for treatment.

Two of the labourers who were rescued from the wooden log-carrying vehicle died while undergoing treatment after being injured in the subsequent accident. They were identified as Sk Jalaud din of Shungadia and Mihir Maiti of Goddihar, both locals of Baripada, he said.

Three video journalists were injured in the incident, as was another labourer. Their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said. The truck fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the vehicle and its occupants, he added.