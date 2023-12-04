Bangiriposi: The driver of a sponge iron-laden truck died on the spot and the helper was injured critically after the truck plunged the Dwarasuni ghat on National Highway-49 at Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj district Sunday. The deceased truck driver was identified as Subas Das, son of Sanyasi Das of West Bengal.

As per reports, the truck (WB 58 D 4819) was going from Dwarasuni ghat towards West Bengal when the driver of the truck lost control of the wheels and the truck fell down the road. After the accident, the driver was crushed under the truck. The fire brigade team pulled up the truck through crane and after rescuing the dead body of the driver, sent it to the hospital for post-mortem. The helper was rescued in critical condition and rushed to Bangiriposi community health centre and later shifted from there to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.