Chhatrapur: A truck terminal project earlier proposed to curb traffic snarls and road accidents as well has faltered. The terminal was to come up beside NH-16 at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

A source said that state Transport department had written a letter in this regard in 2021, December 21 to the district administration and has received no reply yet. As a result, the project suffered red tape.

According to the source, road accidents are on rise in the district every year, so also the fatalities. Allegedly, hundreds of trucks transporting goods to different industrial units are seen halting along the highway for hours together, thereby causing traffic jam. In the absence of either a flyover or an underpass, the commuters face utter difficulties.

It was proposed by the Transport department to identify 10 to 20 acres of land for one or two terminals keeping in mind the requirement.

Notably, Grasim Chemical Industries, Gopalpur Port, Titanium Plant, Indian Rare Earths (IRE) Plant, Tata Industrial Park, cement godown of Jagannathpur, godown of FCI and several goods-sheds are located beside the national highway. Hence, trucks park on the NH.

PNN