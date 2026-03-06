Dubai: US President Donald Trump appeared to rule out negotiations with Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.

He said in a social media post Friday that there will be no deal absent “unconditional surrender” from Tehran.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” Trump said.