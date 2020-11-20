Washington: The embattled Trump campaign has stepped up efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump’s team is making unverified claims that there was massive voters’ fraud and electoral malpractice. It is quite clear now that President Donald Trump is still not ready for smooth transition of power.

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a team of attorneys met reporters Thursday. They said they are challenging vote count in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, among other states.

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election November 7. He wrested the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column. Biden won Thursday the Republican stronghold of Georgia, a top state official said after a manual recount. He thus became the first Democrat to have won the key battleground state since 1992.

With Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, Biden will now have 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. To win the race to the White House, the successful candidate should have at least 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.

President Trump has refused to concede the November 3 US elections. He has filed multiple lawsuits challenging poll results in several states.

“What I’m describing to you is a massive fraud,” former New York mayor Giuliani told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference. He and other attorneys gave an outline of their legal case that they are going to pursue over the next few weeks.

“This was not an individual idea of 10 or 12 Democrat bosses. This was a plan. You would have to be a fool not to realise that,” the former mayor of New York City said. He also made unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and accusations of electoral fraud. Giuliani also asserted that the media had shown an ‘irrational pathological hatred for the president’.

Giuliani and his team alleged voter fraud in Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and other cities controlled by the Democrats.

“We cannot allow these crooks because to steal an election from the American people. They elected Donald Trump; they didn’t elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden is in the lead because of the fraudulent ballots, the illegal ballots that were produced and that were allowed to be used after the election was over. Give us an opportunity to prove it in court and we will,” alleged Giuliani.

Legal advisor to the Trump campaign, Jenna Ellis, told reporters that they were laying out an ‘introductory statement’ with more to come. “This is an elite strike force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign,” she said.

“We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom. It will happen soon,” said Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that the press conference would show ‘a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place’.

Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was fired by Trump early this week. He slammed the press conference held by the Trump campaign.

“That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky,” he tweeted.

The ‘Washington Post’ alleged that Trump is using the power of presidency to try to overturn the election. His main aim is to stay in office, the paper said.