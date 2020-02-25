New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, oTuesday, visited Raj Ghat here and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. They also laid a wreath at the Gandhi samadhi.

Trump also wrote in the visitor’s book at Raj Ghat. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was seen standing beside him. Trump and the First Lady also planted a tree at Raj Ghat.

Earlier, US President and the First Lady arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for ceremonial welcome, where they were greeted by President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A guard of honour was presented to the US President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Later in the day, Trump will go to Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.