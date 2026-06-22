Washington: US President Donald Trump has sharply intensified his criticism of The New York Times over its coverage of the recent Iran conflict, accusing the newspaper of publishing what he described as false reporting and claiming that the war had fundamentally altered Iran’s military and economic position.

In two posts on Truth Social, Trump directly targeted a New York Times analysis article headlined, “What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.” The article argued that neither the war nor the subsequent agreement had eliminated what many analysts viewed as the principal threats emanating from Iran.

Responding to that assessment, Trump listed what he said were the consequences of the conflict.

“Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE, their Inflation is at 250%, their Economy is BROKEN, their Soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the U.S. Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS,” Trump wrote.

“That’s what’s CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!!” he added.

The president’s remarks came as debate continued in Washington and abroad over the long-term impact of the conflict and the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran.

The New York Times analysis, published on June 21, said many analysts remained unconvinced that the conflict had resolved the core issues at the heart of tensions between Washington and Tehran. The report said Iran’s nuclear programme had been heavily damaged but not eliminated, while questions remained over ballistic missiles, regional proxies and broader security concerns.

Trump also accused the newspaper of deliberately misrepresenting developments in Iran.

“The way the Corrupt and Failing New York Times is covering stories on a very battered and beat up Iran, through FAKE & MADE UP ‘FACTS’ is, in my opinion, ‘TREASONOUS,’” he wrote.

“I will be adding all of their false and ridiculous reporting to my multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against them. They are Criminals!”

The posts reflected Trump’s continuing defence of his administration’s handling of the Iran conflict and the subsequent diplomatic efforts that produced an agreement aimed at ending hostilities and reopening key regional trade routes.